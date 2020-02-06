Fiat Chrysler Q4 profit up 7.1% on N.America, LatAm

(Adds detail) MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler posted a 7.1% rise in adjusted fourth-quarter operating profit on Thursday boosted by strong business in North America and better results in Latin America as it heads into a merger with France's PSA . The Italian-American carmaker said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew to 2.12 billion euros ($2.33 billion), in line with the 2.11 billion forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. Full-year adjusted EBIT came to 6.67 billion euros, shy of its target of more than 6.7 billion euros. Its full-year margin on adjusted EBITDA came in at 6.2% in line with a target of more than 6.1%. A trader said FCA results were "a touch above" expectations. Milan listed FCA shares were up 3.15% at 1225 GMT. FCA in December agreed a $50 billion binding deal to combine forces with Peugeot maker PSA and create the world's No. 4 carmaker. [nL8N28S0TR] ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Stephen Jewkes and Jason Neely) ((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: FIAT CHRYSLER RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

