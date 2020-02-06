Fiat Chrysler Q4 Profit Rises; Confirms 2020 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) reported that its fourth-quarter net profit rose to 1.54 billion euros from 1.29 billion euros in the prior year.

Adjusted net profit also increased to 1.54 billion euros from 1.49 billion euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.97 euros, up from 0.94 euros in the prior year.

Net profit from continuing operations for the quarter grew to 1.58 billion euros from the prior year's 1.17 billion euros, with earnings per share from continuing operations improving to 1.00 euros from 0.74 euros last year.

Quarterly net revenues rose 1 percent to 29.64 billion euros from the previous year.

Worldwide combined shipments for the fourth-quarter were 1.165 million units, down 1% from the prior year.

For 2020, the company still expects adjusted EBIT to be more than 7.0 billion euros, and adjusted earnings per share of more than 2.80 euros.

