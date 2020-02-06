Fiat Chrysler Q4 lifted by North America business to meet expectations

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI, FCAU.N said its operating profit matched expectations in the fourth quarter, boosted by strong North American business and better results in Latin America, as it heads to a merger rival PSA PEUP.PA.

The Italian American carmaker said on Thursday its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew 7.1% to 2.12 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in the final quarter of 2019.

Then result was in line with a 2.11 billion euro forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

($1 = 0.9091 euros)

