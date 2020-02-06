US Markets

Fiat Chrysler Q4 lifted by North America business to meet expectations

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Fiat Chrysler said its operating profit matched expectations in the fourth quarter, boosted by strong North American business and better results in Latin America, as it heads to a merger rival PSA.

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI, FCAU.N said its operating profit matched expectations in the fourth quarter, boosted by strong North American business and better results in Latin America, as it heads to a merger rival PSA PEUP.PA.

The Italian American carmaker said on Thursday its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew 7.1% to 2.12 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in the final quarter of 2019.

Then result was in line with a 2.11 billion euro forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

($1 = 0.9091 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Stephen Jewkes)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular