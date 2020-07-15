US Markets

Fiat Chrysler, PSA to emerge as Stellantis following merger next year

Contributor
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

The combined company resulting from the merger of Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France's Peugeot owner PSA will be called Stellantis, the automakers said on Wednesday.

July 15 (Reuters) - The combined company resulting from the merger of Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCHA.MI and France's Peugeot owner PSA PEUP.PA will be called Stellantis, the automakers said on Wednesday.

Stellantis is derived from the Latin verb "stello", which means "to brighten with stars," the companies said.

The names and the logos of the group's constituent brands will remain unchanged after the deal's projected close in the first quarter of 2021.

In December, Fiat Chrysler and PSA agreed to combine in a $50 billion all-share deal to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaker, and unite brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati with the likes of Peugeot, Opel and DS.

The process of identifying the new name for the merged company was supported by Publicis Group PUBP.PA, the companies said.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular