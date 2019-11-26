Fiat Chrysler, PSA tell employees they will sign merger agreement in coming weeks -media

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI and Peugeot-owner PSA PEUP.PA told their employees they would sign a binding merger agreement in coming weeks, several Italian newspapers reported on Tuesday.

The two groups are in talk to finalise a merger that would create the world's fourth-largest carmaker.

Nine working groups are working on the final agreement, led by Douglas Ostermann for Fiat Chrysler and Olivier Bourges for PSA, the two companies said in separate communications through internal channels, the newspapers reported.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.