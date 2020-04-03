Fiat Chrysler postpones shareholders' meeting and resolution on dividend to late June
MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI said on Friday it decided to postpone to late June its shareholders' meeting scheduled for April 16, as a consequence of the continuing coronavirus emergency.
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said in a statement that the decision on its shareholders' meeting would result in the postponement of a resolution on the automaker's planned 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) ordinary dividend on last year's results.
"The new date for the AGM will be announced as soon as practicable," FCA said.
On Thursday Peugeot owner PSA PEUP.PA, which has signed a binding merger deal with FCA to create the world's fourth largest carmaker, also said it postponed its annual shareholders' meeting from May 14 to June 25.
($1 = 0.9254 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Sandra Maler)
