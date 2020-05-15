FCAU

Fiat Chrysler in talks over 6.3 bln euro state-guaranteed loan - source

Contributors
Stefano Bernabei Reuters
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Fiat Chrysler is in talks with Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo over a 6.3 billion euro ($6.8 billion) state-guaranteed loan to help the automaker weather the coronavirus crisis, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI is in talks with Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI over a 6.3 billion euro ($6.8 billion) state-guaranteed loan to help the automaker weather the coronavirus crisis, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The loan, which is part of emergency liquidity measures the government is making available to the country's businesses, must be approved by Intesa Sanpaolo's board, the source said.

Once approved by the lender, the request will be reviewed by Italy's export credit agency SACE, through which the state provides its guarantee, and then by the Treasury for a final green light, the source added.

FCA and Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment.

News that FCA was exploring a state-backed loan was first reported by MF daily on Friday. ($1 = 0.9232 euros)

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCAU

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters