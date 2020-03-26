Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) Soars: Stock Adds 6% in Session

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. FCAU was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 37.9% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved lower in the same time frame, The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Fiat Chrysler currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Price

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. price | Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Quote



Another player in the Automotive – Foreign industry is PEUGEOT S.A. PUGOY which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.