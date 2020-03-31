Fiat Chrysler does not see delay in PSA merger, FIOM union says

Recasts with new statement from union

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI did not mention any possible delay in the merger process with France's PSA PEUP.PAduring a call with unions on Tuesday, metal workers' union FIOM said.

"No delay on the merger with PSA was mentioned to us," FIOM representative Michele De Palma told Reuters, correcting an earlier FIOM statement which said a delay was "certain" given the current situation.

Union representatives held a conference call on Tuesday with FCA's Chief Operating Officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa Pietro Gorlier to discuss the coronavirus emergency.

De Palma confirmed, however, that FCA said during the meeting that its industrial plan would suffer a delay.

Last week FCA's controlling shareholder Exor EXOR.MI said it expected the merger with PSA would be completed early next year, as initially planned.

FCA was not available for comment.

