Fiat Chrysler disagrees with Italy tax agency on underestimating U.S. business

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCHA.MI said on Thursday it strongly disagreed with a tax authority claim that it had underestimated the value of its U.S. business following its acquisition of Chrysler.

"We are confident we will successfully make the case for a material reduction in the assessment," a FCA spokesperson said.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.