Fiat Chrysler considering options to cut amount of cash dividend in PSA merger-paper
MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI is considering options to reduce a planned cash payout to its shareholders which is part of its tie-up agreement with France's PSA PEUP.PA, including spinning off assets, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday.
Reducing or cancelling the 5.5 billion euro ($6.2 billion) special dividend Fiat Chrysler (FCA) is due to pay to its shareholders before the merger is closed would allow the new group to retain cash at a time when the coronavirus crisis has badly hit car markets around the world.
Options that FCA is considering with PSA include spinning off Sevel van business, a 50-50 joint venture between the two groups, or FCA's Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, the report said.
Another option being considered to reduce the amount of the cash dividend is scrapping a planned spin-off of PSA's controlling stake in part maker Faurecia EPED.PA, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
($1 = 0.8902 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Francesca Landini)
((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryFCAU
Other TopicsWorld Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- May 2020 Review and Outlook