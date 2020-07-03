US Markets
FCAU

Fiat Chrysler considering options to cut amount of cash dividend in PSA merger-paper

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Fiat Chrysler is considering options to reduce a planned cash payout to its shareholders which is part of its tie-up agreement with France's PSA, including spinning off assets, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday.

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI is considering options to reduce a planned cash payout to its shareholders which is part of its tie-up agreement with France's PSA PEUP.PA, including spinning off assets, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday.

Reducing or cancelling the 5.5 billion euro ($6.2 billion) special dividend Fiat Chrysler (FCA) is due to pay to its shareholders before the merger is closed would allow the new group to retain cash at a time when the coronavirus crisis has badly hit car markets around the world.

Options that FCA is considering with PSA include spinning off Sevel van business, a 50-50 joint venture between the two groups, or FCA's Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, the report said.

Another option being considered to reduce the amount of the cash dividend is scrapping a planned spin-off of PSA's controlling stake in part maker Faurecia EPED.PA, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

($1 = 0.8902 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Francesca Landini)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCAU

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular