Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley Received EUR 13.3 Mln Compensation In 2019

(RTTNews) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) announced that CEO Mike Manley had total compensation of 13.3 million euros in 2019.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company noted that Manley, in his first full year as CEO of Fiat Chrysler, received base salary of 1.4 million euros, a bonus of 1.2 million euros and long-term incentive of 8.8 million euros.

The compensation includes non-monetary benefits such as tax preparation and retirement-related charges. His total direct compensation in 2019 was 11.5 million euros.

Manley was appointed as CEO in 2018 succeeding Sergio Marchionne, who died unexpectedly. In 2018, Manley had total compensation of 2.98 million euros.

