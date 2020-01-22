Fiat Chrysler CEO: Peugeot merger talks progressing well

Fiat Chrysler's chief executive Michael Manley said on Wednesday merger talks with Peugeot owner PSA to create the world's No. 4 carmaker are progressing well and he hopes to have a deal sealed within 12-14 months.
