Fiat Chrysler board to meet Tuesday on proposed Peugeot deal - sources

The board of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon to consider taking the next steps toward a proposed merger with French automaker Peugeot SA, sources said on Monday.

Peugeot's board is also expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to consider a memorandum of understanding to formalize a proposed $50 billion combination of the two European automakers, sources have said.

