Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (Symbol: FCAU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.40, changing hands as high as $11.71 per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCAU's low point in its 52 week range is $6 per share, with $16.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.69.

