Fiat Chrysler asks U.S. court to toss out GM racketeering claims - filing

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV late on Friday urged a U.S. District Court to throw out General Motors Co's suit accusing Fiat Chrysler of racketeering and bribing officials of the United Auto Workers union to put GM at a multi-billion dollar labor cost disadvantage.
