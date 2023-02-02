FIA says no reports of margin issues from ION incident

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

February 02, 2023 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Harry Robertson for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - There have been no reports of margin problems in financial markets connected to the issues affecting trading services company ION, the Futures Industry Association (FIA) said on Thursday.

ION was hit with a ransomware attack on Tuesday. The FIA said the issue had affected the trading and clearing of exchange-traded financial derivatives.

The FIA said in a statement on Thursday that affected firms were using legacy systems and manual processing while ION's systems were out of operation.

"There are no reports of margin issues or problems with physical deliveries and contract expiries," the organisation said.

"We understand that ION is working with its clients to clarify timelines for remediation plans."

Earlier in the day, ION declined to comment but said it would issue a statement later on.

