$FI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $177,371,632 of trading volume.

$FI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FI:

$FI insiders have traded $FI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUY CHIARELLO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,599,607 .

. HEIDI MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,033,842 .

. KENNETH BEST (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 20,821 shares for an estimated $4,468,394

$FI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 753 institutional investors add shares of $FI stock to their portfolio, and 874 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FI Government Contracts

We have seen $337,140 of award payments to $FI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$FI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FI stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/10, 02/26, 02/21 and 0 sales.

on 03/10, 02/26, 02/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

$FI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

$FI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $247.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $237.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $268.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $255.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $218.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Jeff Cantwell from Seaport Global set a target price of $240.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $255.0 on 12/18/2024

