FI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $194.09, changing hands as low as $186.67 per share. Fiserv Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FI's low point in its 52 week range is $145.98 per share, with $238.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $197.06. The FI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

