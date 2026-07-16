FHN Shares Fall Despite Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher NII & Fee Income

First Horizon Corporation FHN posted second-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. This compares favorably with 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Results benefited from higher net interest income (NII) and non-interest income, along with a lower provision for credit losses. Higher loan and deposit balances also provided support. However, rising expenses and weaker capital ratios were headwinds. Given these concerns, FHN shares lost nearly 3% in yesterday’s trading session.

Net income available to its common shareholders was $260 million, up 12% year over year.

FHN’s Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total quarterly revenues were $887 million, which increased 7% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $873.5 million.

NII increased 5% year over year to $676 million. Additionally, the net interest margin expanded 9 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 3.49%.

Non-interest income was $211 million, rising 12% year over year. The increase reflected growth in brokerage, trust and insurance income, fixed income revenues, mortgage banking revenues and deferred compensation income.

Non-interest expenses increased 8% year over year to $531 million. The rise was mainly due to higher salaries and benefits, outside services, occupancy and equipment, and deferred compensation expenses.

The efficiency ratio was 59.88%, up from 59.20% in the same quarter last year. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates lower profitability.

FHN’s Q2 Segment Results

Commercial, Consumer and Wealth revenues were $777 million, up 3% year over year. The segment’s net income increased 3% to $304 million.

Wholesale revenues rose 13% year over year to $125 million. However, the segment’s net income declined 22% to $18 million.

Corporate revenues were negative $15 million compared with negative $38 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment reported a net loss of $48 million, narrower than the year-ago loss of $75 million.

FHN’s Loans & Deposits Balances Increase

Total period-end loans and leases, net of unearned income, were $65.3 billion, up 1.5% from the end of the prior quarter. Total period-end deposits were $68.1 billion, increasing 2.4% sequentially.

FHN’s Credit Quality Improves

Non-performing loans and leases totaled roughly $531 million, down from $593 million in the prior-year quarter. The non-performing loans and leases ratio declined to 0.81% from 0.94%.

The allowance for credit losses to loans and leases ratio was 1.24%, down from 1.42% in the year-ago quarter.

Net charge-offs were $33 million, down 3% year over year. Provision for credit losses was $15 million compared with $30 million in the year-ago quarter.

FHN’s Capital Ratios Deteriorate

As of June 30, 2026, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.5%, down from 11% reported at the end of the year-ago quarter.

The total capital ratio was 13.4%, down from 14% a year ago. The tier 1 leverage ratio declined slightly to 10.5% from 10.6% in the prior-year quarter.

FHN’s Capital Deployment

During the quarter, FHN repurchased $100 million worth of shares at an average price of $24.52 per share. The company had $665 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Our Viewpoint on FHN

First Horizon benefited from higher net interest income, solid non-interest income growth, loan and deposit growth, and improved credit quality. However, rising expenses, a higher efficiency ratio and lower capital ratios remain areas to watch going forward.

First Horizon Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

First Horizon Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | First Horizon Corporation Quote

FHN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Dates & Expectations of Other Stocks

Regions Financial RF is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 17.

The consensus estimate for RF’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at 64 cents per share over the past seven days. This indicates a 6.7% increase from the year-ago reported level.

Truist Financial TFC is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 17.

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TFC’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $1.08 per share. This indicates an 18.7% increase from the year-ago reported level.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.