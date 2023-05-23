FHLC Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FHLC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FHLC ETF (Symbol: FHLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.22, changing hands as low as $61.86 per share. FHLC shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FHLC's low point in its 52 week range is $55.92 per share, with $66.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.10.

