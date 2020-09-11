FHI vs. APO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Financial - Investment Management stocks have likely encountered both Federated Hermes (FHI) and Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Federated Hermes has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Apollo Global Management, LLC has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that FHI likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than APO has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

FHI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.01, while APO has a forward P/E of 24.33. We also note that FHI has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. APO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43.

Another notable valuation metric for FHI is its P/B ratio of 2.05. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, APO has a P/B of 2.80.

Based on these metrics and many more, FHI holds a Value grade of A, while APO has a Value grade of C.

FHI is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that FHI is likely the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.