FHI or CNS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Financial - Investment Management sector have probably already heard of Federated Hermes (FHI) and Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Federated Hermes has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Cohen & Steers Inc has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that FHI has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

FHI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.17, while CNS has a forward P/E of 24.45. We also note that FHI has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CNS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.40.

Another notable valuation metric for FHI is its P/B ratio of 3.59. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CNS has a P/B of 7.29.

These metrics, and several others, help FHI earn a Value grade of B, while CNS has been given a Value grade of D.

FHI has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CNS, so it seems like value investors will conclude that FHI is the superior option right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.