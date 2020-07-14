FHI or BX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Financial - Investment Management stocks have likely encountered both Federated Hermes (FHI) and Blackstone Group (BX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Federated Hermes is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Blackstone Group has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that FHI likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than BX has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

FHI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.67, while BX has a forward P/E of 26.14. We also note that FHI has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BX currently has a PEG ratio of 13.34.

Another notable valuation metric for FHI is its P/B ratio of 2.11. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BX has a P/B of 3.13.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to FHI's Value grade of B and BX's Value grade of D.

FHI has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than BX, so it seems like value investors will conclude that FHI is the superior option right now.

