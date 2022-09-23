FHI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.60, changing hands as low as $33.32 per share. Federated Hermes Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FHI's low point in its 52 week range is $27.88 per share, with $39.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.66.

