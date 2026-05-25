FGI Industries vs. Masco: Which Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

The home improvement space continues to attract investor attention as demand for renovation, repair and housing-related products remains resilient despite a mixed macroeconomic backdrop. Against this backdrop, investors are increasingly comparing FGI Industries Ltd. FGI and Masco Corporation MAS to determine which stock offers the better opportunity now.

While FGI is benefiting from growth initiatives and expanding product demand in kitchen and bath solutions, Masco continues to leverage its strong brand portfolio, pricing power and steady professional renovation demand. Both companies operate in attractive segments of the housing market, but differences in scale, profitability, valuation and growth outlook could shape which stock delivers stronger returns ahead.

The Case for FGI

FGI Industries’ first-quarter 2026 report highlights why it could still appeal to investors despite operating in a challenging home improvement environment. While first-quarter 2026 revenues declined year over year, the company maintained gross margins at 26.8%, indicating that pricing discipline and cost controls remain effective even amid tariff-related uncertainty and softer housing demand. More importantly, FGI narrowed its operating loss from the prior-year period as selling, distribution and administrative expenses declined, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

Another positive factor is the company’s diversified growth strategy across brands, products and channels. FGI saw encouraging momentum in bath furniture and shower systems, with both categories posting year-over-year growth driven by new business wins and broader customer reach. Management also highlighted expansion initiatives through Covered Bridge and Isla Porter, while continuing to add dealers in India and strengthen sourcing capabilities outside China. These efforts suggest FGI is positioning itself for longer-term growth by expanding geographically and reducing supply-chain concentration risks.

FGI’s outlook also supports the bullish case. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in demand trends and ongoing business investments. Management emphasized that capital allocation remains focused on attracting new customers, expanding manufacturing capabilities and introducing innovative products. Although profitability remains under pressure in the near term, FGI appears to be building a stronger foundation for growth through strategic investments, improving cost discipline and expansion into higher-opportunity markets.

The Case for MAS

Masco’s first-quarter 2026 performance reinforced the strength of its market-leading brands and operational execution. The company delivered solid sales growth, margin expansion and a sharp increase in earnings despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. Plumbing Products was the standout segment, supported by strong pricing realization and resilient demand across trade, retail and e-commerce channels. Management highlighted that Delta Faucet gained momentum across all major channels, while Masco also benefited from healthy performance in Europe. These trends suggest Masco continues to gain market share through product innovation, strong customer relationships and premium brand positioning.

Another encouraging factor is Masco’s focus on efficiency and long-term profitability. The company is actively restructuring operations, integrating businesses and simplifying leadership layers to improve agility and reduce costs. Management stated that these initiatives are already contributing to margin expansion, with operating profit and earnings per share rising strongly in the quarter. Masco also continues to invest in growth areas such as digital capabilities, e-commerce, supply-chain optimization and professional paint services. The company believes these efforts will support above-market revenue and profit growth over time.

Masco’s financial position further strengthens the bullish case. The company generated strong cash flow, maintained a healthy balance sheet and increased its share repurchase target for 2026. Management expressed confidence that the stock remains undervalued and signaled willingness to deploy additional capital toward buybacks while still pursuing selective acquisitions. At the same time, Masco reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance despite inflationary and geopolitical pressures, reflecting confidence in pricing power, cost-saving initiatives and the resilience of repair-and-remodel demand trends.

However, investors should not ignore the risks facing Masco. Management acknowledged that commodity inflation, elevated oil prices and tariff uncertainty could pressure margins in the second half of 2026. The company also continues to face weakness in China and softer DIY paint demand tied to sluggish existing-home sales. While Masco has historically offset cost pressures through pricing and operational improvements, a prolonged economic slowdown or weaker consumer confidence could limit volume growth and reduce the effectiveness of those mitigation efforts.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for FGI & MAS?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FGI’s 2026 sales implies a 4.2% year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for the loss per share for 2026 is 72 cents, compared with a loss of $3.20 incurred in 2025. Loss estimates for the current year have narrowed in the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAS’ 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 2.8% and 7.3%, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation

FGI stock has surged 98.1% in the past year compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 33%. Conversely, MAS’ shares have risen 8.8% in the same time frame.

Price Performance



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FGI is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.08X, above its median of 0.07X over the last year. MAS’ forward sales multiple sits at 1.73X, below its median of 1.77X over the same time frame.

P/S (F12M)



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End Notes

Overall, both FGI and MAS appear well-positioned within the home improvement space, but FGI looks slightly more attractive at the moment due to its stronger turnaround potential and significantly lower valuation. While Masco offers stability, strong brands and steady execution, much of that strength already appears reflected in its stock and premium valuation.

In contrast, FGI is still in the early stages of improving profitability, expanding into new markets and diversifying its sourcing strategy, which could create greater upside if execution remains solid. The company is also showing encouraging momentum in faster-growing product categories and continues to invest aggressively in growth despite a difficult operating backdrop. Combined with its strong recent stock momentum and improving operational discipline, FGI currently offers a more compelling risk-reward opportunity for investors willing to take on slightly higher volatility.

FGI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas MAS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.