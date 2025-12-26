Is FGI Industries (FGI) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

FGI Industries Ltd. is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 196 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FGI Industries Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FGI's full-year earnings has moved 37.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that FGI has returned about 80.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that FGI Industries Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Expedia (EXPE) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 53.8%.

The consensus estimate for Expedia's current year EPS has increased 9.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, FGI Industries Ltd. belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.2% so far this year, meaning that FGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Expedia falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.7%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FGI Industries Ltd. and Expedia. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

