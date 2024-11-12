News & Insights

FGI Industries Announces Leadership Changes and Role Updates

November 12, 2024 — 05:12 pm EST

FGI Industries Ltd ( (FGI) ) has shared an announcement.

On November 5, 2024, FGI Industries announced key leadership changes with Bob Kermelewicz transitioning to Sales Director, focusing on business development in the U.S., and Jennifer Earl taking on additional responsibilities related to this change. Kermelewicz will earn a $150,000 salary plus commissions, while both leaders will have their contracts updated to reflect their new roles.

