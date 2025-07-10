$FGEN stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FGEN stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,549,932 of trading volume.

$FGEN Insider Trading Activity

$FGEN insiders have traded $FGEN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES A SCHOENECK has made 3 purchases buying 323,567 shares for an estimated $224,524 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THANE WETTIG (CEO) purchased 145,000 shares for an estimated $50,663

$FGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $FGEN stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FGEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FGEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

