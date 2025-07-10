$FGEN stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FGEN stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,549,932 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FGEN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $FGEN stock page):
$FGEN Insider Trading Activity
$FGEN insiders have traded $FGEN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES A SCHOENECK has made 3 purchases buying 323,567 shares for an estimated $224,524 and 0 sales.
- THANE WETTIG (CEO) purchased 145,000 shares for an estimated $50,663
$FGEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $FGEN stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,138,402 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $662,690
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,700,000 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $526,830
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 947,046 shares (+74.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $293,489
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 877,447 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $271,920
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 875,310 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $271,258
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 546,959 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,502
- FMR LLC removed 404,150 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,246
$FGEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FGEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
