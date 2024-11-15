News & Insights

FGEN Buys Back Shares to Strengthen Environmental Portfolio

November 15, 2024

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP (GB:FGEN) has released an update.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) has repurchased 200,000 of its own shares at 77.40p each, adjusting its total issued share capital to 651,357,549 shares with voting rights. This move aligns with FGEN’s strategy of maintaining a diversified portfolio focused on environmentally friendly infrastructure projects, while providing sustainable dividends to its investors.

