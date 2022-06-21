FGBI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/23/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/23/22, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: FGBI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 6/30/22. As a percentage of FGBI's recent stock price of $26.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when FGBI shares open for trading on 6/23/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FGBI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FGBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FGBI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.4773 per share, with $29.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.07.

In Tuesday trading, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.