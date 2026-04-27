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FGNXP

FG Nexus' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

April 27, 2026 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of FG Nexus Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGNXP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.98% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FGNXP was trading at a 0.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.00% in the "Insurance Brokers" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FGNXP, showing historical dividend payments on FG Nexus Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

FGNXP+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Monday trading, FG Nexus Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGNXP) is currently off about 3.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FGNX) are up about 0.7%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DRN
 Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DRN-> Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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