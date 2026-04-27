FG Nexus' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for FGNXP, showing historical dividend payments on FG Nexus Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
In Monday trading, FG Nexus Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGNXP) is currently off about 3.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FGNX) are up about 0.7%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DRN
Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.