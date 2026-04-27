FG Nexus' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of FG Nexus Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGNXP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.98% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, FGNXP was trading at a 0.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.00% in the "Insurance Brokers" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for FGNXP, showing historical dividend payments on FG Nexus Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, FG Nexus Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGNXP) is currently off about 3.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FGNX) are up about 0.7%.

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