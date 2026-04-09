FG Nexus (FGNX) Price Target Increased by 20.69% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for FG Nexus (NasdaqGM:FGNX) has been revised to $35.70 / share. This is an increase of 20.69% from the prior estimate of $29.58 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 558.67% from the latest reported closing price of $5.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in FG Nexus. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGNX is 0.02%, an increase of 64.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 92.90% to 8,474K shares. The put/call ratio of FGNX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 2,560K shares representing 39.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGNX by 55.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 483K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 94.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGNX by 828.26% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 400K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing an increase of 75.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGNX by 84.18% over the last quarter.

Everstar Asset Management holds 380K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares , representing an increase of 58.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGNX by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 214K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.