FG Nexus (FGNX) Price Target Increased by 13.73% to 9.86

The average one-year price target for FG Nexus (NasdaqGM:FGNX) has been revised to $9.86 / share. This is an increase of 13.73% from the prior estimate of $8.67 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 207.17% from the latest reported closing price of $3.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in FG Nexus. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGNX is 0.06%, an increase of 73.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,756.41% to 4,381K shares. The put/call ratio of FGNX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 2,500K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company.

Almitas Capital holds 800K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 600K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company.

Everstar Asset Management holds 157K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 36.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGNX by 56.58% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 98K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

