FG Nexus Commences $200 Mln Share Buyback Program, Announces Agreement With ThinkEquity

October 20, 2025 — 08:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - FG Nexus Inc. (FGNX), Monday announced its plan to commence a $200 million share repurchase program as well as an agreement with ThinkEquity to immediately begin buyback purchases.

As part of this plan, the company will seek to purchase shares for less than Net Asset Value per share, currently estimated to be approximately $5.10 per share as of October 20, 2025.

The company explained that the initiation of the share repurchase program reflects its confidence in ETH treasury strategy and underscores its dedication to deliver long-term shareholder value.

In the pre-market hours, FGNX is trading at $3.7, up 1.09 percent on the Nasdaq.

