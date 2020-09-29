FG New America Acquisition, a SPAC led by TD Ameritrade's Chairman, prices $225 million IPO at $10

FG New America Acquisition, a blank check company led by TD Ameritrade Chairman Joseph Moglia targeting insurtech and fintech businesses, raised $225 million by offering 22.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Joseph Moglia, the former CEO and current Chairman of TD Ameritrade, and CEO Larry Swets, the CEO of Itasca Capital (TSXV: ICL) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (Nasdaq: PIH).



The company intends to focus on technology businesses in the insurance and financial services industries with enterprise values of approximately $300 million to $600 million.



The Itasca, IL-based company plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FGNA.U. Piper Sandler and ThinkEquity acted as lead managers on the deal.

