FG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of FGL Holdings (Symbol: FG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.96, changing hands as low as $7.91 per share. FGL Holdings shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.93 per share, with $9.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.91.

