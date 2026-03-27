This F&G Insider Spent $100,000 Buying Shares Despite a Steep Stock Plunge. Is It Time for a Turnaround?

Key Points

A director of F&G Annuities & Life acquired 4,760 shares on March 13, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $100,000.

The purchase increased direct common stock holdings by 17.43%, raising her total to 32,070 shares post-transaction.

The shares were acquired through a direct, open-market buy with no indirect or derivative involvement.

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Celina J. Wang Doka, a director at F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG), reported an open-market purchase of 4,760 shares for a weighted-average price of $20.98 per share, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 4,760 Transaction value ~$100K Post-transaction shares (direct) 32,070 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$672K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($20.98); post-transaction value based on market close on March 13, 2026.

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to the insider's prior transaction activity?

This 4,760-share acquisition is the largest individual purchase by Doka Celina J. Wang to date, surpassing her only other material buy of 3,000 shares in March 2025 and marking a 31.92% increase in holdings since late 2024.

This 4,760-share acquisition is the largest individual purchase by Doka Celina J. Wang to date, surpassing her only other material buy of 3,000 shares in March 2025 and marking a 31.92% increase in holdings since late 2024. What is the impact on her overall ownership and direct stake in the company?

Her direct common stock holdings increased from 27,310 to 32,070 shares, boosting her direct ownership by 17.43% and reinforcing her commitment as an insider without introducing indirect or derivative exposure.

Her direct common stock holdings increased from 27,310 to 32,070 shares, boosting her direct ownership by 17.43% and reinforcing her commitment as an insider without introducing indirect or derivative exposure. Was this purchase executed at a discount or premium relative to recent trading levels?

The weighted-average purchase price of $20.98 per share was below the March 16, 2026 closing price of $22.14, during a period when the stock is down 46.43% over the past year.

The weighted-average purchase price of $20.98 per share was below the March 16, 2026 closing price of $22.14, during a period when the stock is down 46.43% over the past year. Does the transaction reflect a shift in insider trading patterns or capacity constraints?

With no historical sell transactions reported and a stable cadence of administrative trades, the current accumulation reflects the available capacity evident in her insider trading history.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.4 billion Net income (TTM) $265.00 million Dividend yield 4% 1-year price change -46.43%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 13th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

F&G Annuities & Life offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, serving both retail and institutional clients.

The firm targets individual consumers seeking retirement and life insurance solutions, as well as institutional partners.

F&G Annuities & Life is a scaled provider of fixed annuities and life insurance, operating with a focus on both retail and institutional markets. Its competitive edge is supported by a longstanding presence in the insurance sector and alignment with Fidelity National Financial.

What this transaction means for investors

This recent purchase might be a show of confidence during a period of market weakness, rather than just a hasty reaction. Notably, shares have bounced back about 15% since the buy just about two weeks ago. For long-term investors, this timing is crucial, indicating that this insider might have perceived a market dislocation rather than a genuine downturn.



At F&G Annuities & Life, the overall operating landscape is a bit mixed, yet still positive. The business is expanding, with record assets under management hitting approximately $73 billion, which is a 12% increase year-over-year. Full-year gross sales totaled $14.6 billion, highlighting ongoing demand for retirement products, even as net sales saw a slight dip mainly due to reinsurance movements. Meanwhile, adjusted net earnings for the segment stood at $412 million, down from $475 million the previous year, partially due to lower-than-expected investment income.



This context sheds light on the stock's roughly 46% decline over the past year, even with ongoing growth in assets and distribution capabilities, and the purchase price being below recent trading levels further supports the idea of opportunistic buying.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.