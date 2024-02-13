FG Financial Group Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock Shares Cross 11.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FG Financial Group, Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGFPP) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $17.24 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.19% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FGFPP was trading at a 29.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.67% in the "Insurance Brokers" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of FGFPP shares, versus FGF:
Below is a dividend history chart for FGFPP, showing historical dividend payments on FG Financial Group, Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, FG Financial Group, Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGFPP) is currently down about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FGF) are up about 5.5%.
