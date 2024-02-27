FG Financial Group Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

News & Insights

On 2/29/24, FG Financial Group, Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGFPP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 3/15/24. As a percentage of FGFPP's recent share price of $17.25, this dividend works out to approximately 2.90%, so look for shares of FGFPP to trade 2.90% lower — all else being equal — when FGFPP shares open for trading on 2/29/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 11.42%, which compares to an average yield of 7.19% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FGFPP shares, versus FGF:

Below is a dividend history chart for FGFPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on FG Financial Group, Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, FG Financial Group, Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGFPP) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FGF) are up about 3.1%.

