FG Financial Group Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 11/30/23, FG Financial Group, Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGFPP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/23. As a percentage of FGFPP's recent share price of $15.99, this dividend works out to approximately 3.13%, so look for shares of FGFPP to trade 3.13% lower — all else being equal — when FGFPP shares open for trading on 11/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 13.03%, which compares to an average yield of 7.86% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FGFPP shares, versus FGF:

Below is a dividend history chart for FGFPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on FG Financial Group, Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, FG Financial Group, Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGFPP) is currently up about 4.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FGF) are up about 3.2%.

