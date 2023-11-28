FG Financial Group Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 11/30/23, FG Financial Group, Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGFPP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/23. As a percentage of FGFPP's recent share price of $15.99, this dividend works out to approximately 3.13%, so look for shares of FGFPP to trade 3.13% lower — all else being equal — when FGFPP shares open for trading on 11/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 13.03%, which compares to an average yield of 7.86% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FGFPP shares, versus FGF:
Below is a dividend history chart for FGFPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on FG Financial Group, Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, FG Financial Group, Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: FGFPP) is currently up about 4.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FGF) are up about 3.2%.
Also see: Institutional Holders of NEM
RHT Videos
VZ market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.