FG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.31, changing hands as low as $40.44 per share. F&G Annuities & Life Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FG's low point in its 52 week range is $34.90 per share, with $50.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.