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F&G Annuities & Life Names Conor Murphy CEO & President; Michael Bailey To Join As CFO

June 16, 2026 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - F&G Annuities & Life (FG) announced that Chris Blunt will retire from his current role as Chief Executive Officer of F&G to focus on his roles as a Director of F&G and Chief Executive Officer of subsidiary Peak Altitude Equity. Blunt will focus on leading the formal process to explore strategic alternatives for Peak Altitude. Conor Murphy, current President and Chief Financial Officer, will assume a broader role as Chief Executive Officer and President. The changes are effective June 30, 2026. Conor Murphy joined F&G in April of 2025.

Michael Bailey will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer effective August 3, 2026. Bailey most recently served as the Retail Chief Financial Officer of Corebridge Financial. Mark Wiltse, F&G's Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer until August 3, 2026.

At last close, F&G Annuities & Life was trading at $28.67, down 0.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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