F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Preferred Security (FGN) Price Target Increased by 11.89% to 31.66

The average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:FGN) has been revised to 31.66 / share. This is an increase of 11.89% from the prior estimate of 28.30 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.35 to a high of 32.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.34% from the latest reported closing price of 25.88 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 1,411K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,024K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 415K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 400K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund holds 334K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

