F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

The company's earnings totaled $124 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $323 million, or $2.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $123 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $1.765 billion from $1.559 billion last year.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

