F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Corporate Bond (FGN) Price Target Increased by 19.19% to 33.68

The average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:FGN) has been revised to $33.68 / share. This is an increase of 19.19% from the prior estimate of $28.26 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.65 to a high of $36.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.28% from the latest reported closing price of $25.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGN is 0.61%, an increase of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.41% to 5,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 1,744K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGN by 0.09% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,092K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGN by 4.85% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 687K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 407K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGN by 0.21% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund holds 300K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.