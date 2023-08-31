F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Price Target Increased by 52.63% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) has been revised to 29.58 / share. This is an increase of 52.63% from the prior estimate of 19.38 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.96% from the latest reported closing price of 29.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in F&G Annuities & Life. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG is 0.22%, an increase of 403.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.58% to 15,531K shares. The put/call ratio of FG is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity National Financial holds 106,443K shares representing 84.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 6,794K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,834K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 16.16% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 697K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 64.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 544K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 27.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 422K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

FGL Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FGL Holdings is an insurance company, which engages in aiding middle-income Americans prepare for retirement and attain financial security. It offers fixed annuities which serves as a retirement and savings tool for which customers rely on principal protection and predictable income streams; and life insurance which delivers complementary product that allows customer to build from savings and provide a payment to designated beneficiaries upon the policyholder's death. The company was founded on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

