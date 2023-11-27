F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Price Target Increased by 16.13% to 36.72

The average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) has been revised to 36.72 / share. This is an increase of 16.13% from the prior estimate of 31.62 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.40% from the latest reported closing price of 42.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in F&G Annuities & Life. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG is 0.24%, an increase of 13.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 15,429K shares. The put/call ratio of FG is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity National Financial holds 106,443K shares representing 84.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 6,690K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,794K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 5.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 544K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 27.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 443K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 24.42% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 364K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 17.80% over the last quarter.

FGL Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FGL Holdings is an insurance company, which engages in aiding middle-income Americans prepare for retirement and attain financial security. It offers fixed annuities which serves as a retirement and savings tool for which customers rely on principal protection and predictable income streams; and life insurance which delivers complementary product that allows customer to build from savings and provide a payment to designated beneficiaries upon the policyholder's death. The company was founded on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

