F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Price Target Decreased by 12.90% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) has been revised to $27.54 / share. This is a decrease of 12.90% from the prior estimate of $31.62 dated April 7, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.66% from the latest reported closing price of $25.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in F&G Annuities & Life. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG is 0.02%, an increase of 90.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.77% to 31,213K shares. The put/call ratio of FG is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity National Financial holds 94,662K shares representing 69.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 5,377K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 2.57% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 739K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG by 79.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 737K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing an increase of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG by 26.65% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 472K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.