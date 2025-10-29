F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Price Target Decreased by 11.69% to 34.68

The average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) has been revised to $34.68 / share. This is a decrease of 11.69% from the prior estimate of $39.27 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.65% from the latest reported closing price of $29.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in F&G Annuities & Life. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG is 0.25%, an increase of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 20,602K shares. The put/call ratio of FG is 3.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity National Financial holds 110,943K shares representing 82.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 5,223K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,289K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG by 12.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 629K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 530K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 509K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG by 52.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.